Tata Altroz facelift caught your attention? Here's what wach of the variant has to offer

The 2025 Tata Altroz is all set to launch on May 22. Ahead of its launch, the carmaker has unveiled the premium hatchback. This is the first major overhaul of the premium hatchback since its debut in 2020. While the car retains its basic silhouette, it receives important updates in design, features, and cabin layout, making it more aligned with Tata’s evolving product language.

Tata Motors has confirmed that the 2025 Altroz will be available across five trim levels - Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S.

Although engine specifications haven’t been officially confirmed yet, it is expected that Tata will continue offering the same set of powertrains: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirted petrol engine, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre CNG bi-fuel variant with twin-cylinder tech, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The diesel unit is particularly noteworthy as the Altroz remains the only hatchback in India that still offers a diesel powertrain, catering to buyers who prioritise fuel efficiency over outright performance.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Altroz Facelift 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 - 11.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Altroz CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz Racer 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Altroz EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 306 km 306 km ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Altroz 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Tata Altroz facelift unveiled ahead of its launch. Check details

Tata Motors has confirmed that the 2025 Altroz will be available across five trim levels - Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. Here’s what each of the variants of the 2025 Altroz has to offer.

2025 Tata Altroz: Smart

The 2025 Tata Altroz line-up starts with the Smart persona. The Smart persona aims to provide a base level of safety and basic design features. The model comes with a full safety package, listing 6 airbags, and ESP to help give the driver more confidence.

Exterior highlights include projector halogen headlamps, dramatic LED tail lamps, and sleek flush-type door handles. Practicality is also emphasized with 90-degree opening doors for simple entry and exit. The Smart variant has a Smart digital steering wheel with a lit Tata logo and a unique 3D front grille inside.

2025 Tata Altroz: Pure

Walking up the ladder, the Pure version has plenty of comfort and convenience features compared to the Smart variant. Some of these include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman that improves in-car entertainment and connectivity. The Pure version also adds auto-fold external rearview mirrors (ORVMs), auto climate control with Clima Touch for a cozy cabin ambiance, and better LED headlamps.

For improved maneuverability, a rearview camera is included. The driver's comfort is addressed with a height-adjustable seat, and for relaxed highway cruising, cruise control is part of the package. A voice-assisted electric sunroof is also available as an option on this variant.

2025 Tata Altroz: Creative

The Creative persona takes the Altroz experience further with more sophisticated technology and upmarket styling elements. It adds to the Pure variant by featuring a 360-degree HD surround view system for simpler parking and maneuvering through narrow spaces. The infotainment system is upgraded to an Ultra View 10.25-inch HD unit by Harman. Lighting sees an improvement with Luminate LED Headlamps and LED DRLs.

Convenience is further enhanced with a push button start/stop system, and the exterior gets a sportier look with R16 Hyper style dual-tone wheels (which are stylized steel wheels). Rear passengers benefit from rear AC vents, and the cabin ambiance is enhanced by galaxy ambient lighting. The voice-assisted electric sunroof remains an optional feature for the Creative trim.

Also Read : Tata Altroz facelift unveiled ahead of its launch. Check details

2025 Tata Altroz: Accomplished S

The Accomplished S variant is a higher-spec offering that brings in more premium features and distinctive cosmetic upgrades over the Creative persona. This trim level rides on stylish Drag cut R16 Alloy Wheels. The driver information is displayed on a 7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster. For better visibility in challenging conditions, LED Fog Lamps are included.

The voice-assisted electric sunroof becomes a standard feature from this variant onwards. Modern convenience is boosted with a Wireless Smartphone Charger featuring Qi support. The rear design is further enhanced with Infinity LED connected tail lamps, and a dual-tone roof is offered for a more personalized exterior look.

2025 Tata Altroz: Accomplished+ S

Being the range-topping model, the Accomplished+ S incorporates all of the lower trims' features and includes sophisticated connected car technology and upgraded displays. The persona comes with iRA Connected Car Technology, providing a package of connected features.

The digital instrument cluster is an Ultra View 10.25-inch HD unit featuring an in-built map view for integrated navigation. Safety is also enhanced with an in-built Blind spot monitor. For a premium audio experience, AudioWorX customizable audio modes are offered. An Air Purifier helps to provide a healthier cabin environment, and an SOS calling function (E-call/B-call) offers extra safety in emergency situations.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: