Tata Punch Facelift Front Right Side
UPCOMING

TATA Punch Facelift

Exp. Launch on 15 Sept 2025
6 - 11 Lakhs*Expected price
Punch Facelift Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 cc

Punch Facelift: 1199.0 cc

Tata Punch Facelift Latest Update

Punch Facelift Launch Date

The Tata Punch Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Sept 2025.

Punch Facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹6 - 11 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Tata Punch Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1199 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

Punch Facelift Seating Capacity

The Tata Punch Facelift is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Punch Facelift Rivals

Renault Triber, Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, Renault Triber 2025 and Renault Kiger are sought to be the major rivals to Tata Punch Facelift.

Tata Punch Facelift Images

Tata Punch Facelift Image 1

Tata Punch Facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeCompact SUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Tata Punch Facelift FAQs

The Tata Punch Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 6-11 Lakhs.
The Tata Punch Facelift is expected to launch on 15th Sept 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1199 cc segment.
The Tata Punch Facelift features a 1199 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Tata Punch Facelift faces competition from the likes of Renault Triber and Hyundai Exter in the 1199 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

