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RAFTAAR Galaxy

₹51,900*
*Ex-showroom price
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Variants

Raftaar Galaxy Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Galaxy SpecsView specs icon

Raftaar Galaxy Variants

Raftaar Galaxy price starts at ₹ 51,900 .
1 Variant Available
Galaxy STD
₹51,900*
25 kmph
100 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Raftaar Galaxy Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Jun 2026
Indian automakers are expanding abroad to avoid tariffs, meet localization needs, and address geopolitical challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
Delhi aims to enhance EV charging infrastructure, targeting 7,000 new stations and engaging automakers under a revised policy.Read Full Story

Raftaar Galaxy Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Galaxy.
Raftaar Galaxy
Ampere Reo
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Raftaar Galaxy comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Raftaar Galaxy
Raftaar Galaxy image
Rs. 51,900Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy100 km-250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWGalaxyVSWolf
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WGalaxyVSReo
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WGalaxyVSReo Li Plus
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WGalaxyVSS1 Z
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WGalaxyVSGig

Raftaar Galaxy Images

Raftaar Galaxy Image 1
Raftaar Galaxy Image 2
Raftaar Galaxy Image 3
Raftaar Galaxy Image 4
Raftaar Galaxy Image 5
Raftaar Galaxy Image 6

Raftaar Galaxy Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
GalaxyvsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
GalaxyvsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
GalaxyvsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
GalaxyvsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
GalaxyvsS1 Z
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
GalaxyvsFlash

News

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Raftaar Galaxy Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range100 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Galaxy specs and features

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