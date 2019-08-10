Best Raftaar Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Raftaar Electrica ₹ 70,900 - 79,900 Raftaar Galaxy ₹ 51,900 Raftaar Bumblebee ₹ 88,000 Raftaar Cruzer R1 ₹ 84,500 Raftaar Electrica ₹ 70,900 - 79,900

In India, there are 4 Raftaar Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Raftaar Electrica, Raftaar Galaxy, Raftaar Bumblebee, Raftaar Cruzer R1, Raftaar Electrica. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 51,900. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.