In India, there are 4 Raftaar Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Raftaar Electrica, Raftaar Galaxy, Raftaar Bumblebee, Raftaar Cruzer R1, Raftaar Electrica. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 51,900.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Raftaar Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Raftaar Electrica
|₹ 70,900 - 79,900
|Raftaar Galaxy
|₹ 51,900
|Raftaar Bumblebee
|₹ 88,000
|Raftaar Cruzer R1
|₹ 84,500
|Raftaar Electrica
|₹ 70,900 - 79,900