Best Raftaar Bikes

In India, there are 4 Raftaar Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Raftaar Electrica, Raftaar Galaxy, Raftaar Bumblebee, Raftaar Cruzer R1, Raftaar Electrica. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 51,900. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Raftaar Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Raftaar Electrica ₹ 70,900 - 79,900
Raftaar Galaxy ₹ 51,900
Raftaar Bumblebee ₹ 88,000
Raftaar Cruzer R1 ₹ 84,500
Raftaar Electrica ₹ 70,900 - 79,900

Popular Filters

Latest Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
Bikes under 1 lakh

4 New Raftaar Bikes found

Sort By:

Raftaar Electrica Front Left View
1/8

Raftaar Electrica

5.0
2
₹70,900 - 79,900
Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
100 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Raftaar Galaxy Front Left View
1/10

Raftaar Galaxy

₹51,900
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Raftaar Bumblebee Front Left View
1/11

Raftaar Bumblebee

₹88,000
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh
Speed
40 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Raftaar Cruzer R1 Front Left View
1/12

Raftaar Cruzer R1

4.2
100
₹84,500
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh
Speed
45 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

Compare Raftaar Bikes

Brands

View more

Raftaar Bike Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City

User Reviews of Raftaar Bikes in India

HomeNew BikesRaftaar Bikes