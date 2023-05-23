HT Auto
Raftaar Cruzer R1

RAFTAAR Cruzer R1

Launch Date: 23 May 2023
Delhi
Raftaar Cruzer R1 Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.9 kWh
Max Speed40 kmph
Range100 km
Charging time4-5 Hours
About Raftaar Cruzer R1

Latest Update

  2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launch soon: What to expect?
  TVS Ntorq rival, Honda NX125 scooter patented. Will it come to India?

    Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    Raftaar Cruzer R1 Alternatives

    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro

    76,848
    UPCOMING
    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Onwards
    Hero Electric Nyx

    Hero Electric Nyx

    0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    75,499
    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    83,999
    Raftaar Cruzer R1 Variants

    Raftaar Cruzer R1 price starts at ₹ 84,500 .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹84,500*
    Max Power
    250 W
    Speed
    40 kmph
    Range
    100 km
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 1.9 kWh
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Raftaar Cruzer R1 Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity1.9 kWh
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging Point4-5 Hours
    Range100 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time4-5 Hours
    Raftaar Cruzer R1 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Raftaar Cruzer R1
    		Ola Electric S1 XOkinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxAmo Mobility Jaunty-3WPURE EV Epluto 7GOkinawa iPraise+Gravton Motors Gravton QuantaGemopai Astrid LitePURE EV ETrance Neo
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹84,500
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹76,848
    ₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    ₹75,499
    ₹83,999
    ₹99,708
    ₹99,000
    ₹79,999
    ₹78,999
    Battery Capacity
    1.9 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    2.0 kWh
    1.5 kWh
    26 Ah
    3 kWh
    3.3 kWh
    1.8 kWh - 6 kWh
    40 Ah
    2.5 KWh
    Range
    100 km
    95-151 km
    88 km/charge
    130 km
    75 km
    90 km
    139 km
    160-320 Km
    90-200 km
    90-120 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    No
    No
    -
    Yes
    No
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Raftaar Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Raftaar Bikes

      News

      The TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to get a comprehensive update borrowing cues from the new Apache RTR 310
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launch soon: What to expect?
      14 Sept 2024
      The Honda NX125 was first introduced back in 2020.
      TVS Ntorq rival, Honda NX125 scooter patented. Will it come to India?
      14 Sept 2024
      The Ducati Diavel V4 impresses with its beautiful design and powerful V4 engine, producing 170 bhp. It offers excellent ride quality and handling, but its thrilling performance requires careful handling from its riders.
      Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks
      14 Sept 2024
      Hero raised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.58 crore with 75 units auctioned of 'The Centennial' CE100 limited edition motorcycle that pays homage to the legacy of the manufacturer's founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal.
      Hero raises 8.6 crore with ‘The Centennial ’ auction. Customers can now win one
      13 Sept 2024
      The R15M, launched by Yamaha Motor India, features a carbon fibre trim variant. Metallic Grey is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,98,300, while the carbon option costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,08,300. The bike maintains its 155 cc engine with 18.10 bhp and 14.2 Nm torque.
      Yamaha R15M with carbon fibre graphics and upgrades launched, prices start at 1.98 lakh
      13 Sept 2024
        News

      Videos

      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      Explore Other Options

      Raftaar Cruzer R1 FAQs

      Raftaar Cruzer R1 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Raftaar Cruzer R1 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.9 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Raftaar Cruzer R1 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 84,500 (ex-showroom).
      The Raftaar Cruzer R1 is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.9 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.
      The Raftaar Cruzer R1 has a charging time of 4-5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Jawa 42 FJ

      Jawa 42 FJ

      1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      2 - 2.3 Lakhs
      Triumph Daytona 660

      Triumph Daytona 660

      9.72 Lakhs
      TVS Jupiter 110

      TVS Jupiter 110

      73,700 - 87,250
      Ola Electric Roadster

      Ola Electric Roadster

      74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      CFMoto MT800

      CFMoto MT800

      13 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Ducati DesertX Discovery

      Ducati DesertX Discovery

      21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Super Soco TS Street Hunter

      Super Soco TS Street Hunter

      1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Popular Scooters

      Vespa SXL 150

      Vespa SXL 150

      1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      Hero Maestro Edge 125

      70,700 - 82,250
      Aprilia SXR 125

      Aprilia SXR 125

      1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
      Avon E Mate

      Avon E Mate

      39,259
      UPCOMING
      Evolet Raptor

      Evolet Raptor

      1 Lakhs Onwards
