Two-wheelers record best-ever September retail sales; clock 15.3% above 2018 peak

India's two-wheeler industry clocked its best-ever retail performance in September 2026, with 17,90,188 units sold. The two-wheeler retail sales in India registered a 33.08% year-on-year (YoY) growth as well as 4.41% month-on-month (MoM) growth, compared to September last year and August 2026, respectively. What's more interesting is that the September 2026 retail number for the industry was 15.3% above the pre-Covid September peak of 2018.

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), retail sales growth in the Indian two-wheeler industry was even across geographies. The rural market, which traditionally contributes the maximum to two-wheeler sales in India, clocked 33.11% YoY growth, while the urban market had a minuscule gap with 33.06% YoY growth. However, the sequential festive pickup was led by the urban market. The urban two-wheeler retail sales grew 5.29% MoM last month, compared to 3.62% MoM sales growth clocked by rural markets. According to FADA, metro cities showed re-engagement in consumer demand.

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According to FADA, a pull twowards premium motorcycles and accelerating electric vehicle adoption in the segment also helped the industry to clock this positive retail performance. The penetration of electric vehicles in the Indian two-wheeler retail in September 2026 was 11.58%. This was driven by the high cost of petrol, consumer anxiety around ethanol-blended petrol, lower cost of ownership promised by the EVs, etc.

Festive buying, steady rural and semi-urban demand, owing to the affordability driven by the sustained effect of the GST 2.0 regime's tax rate cuts and stable repo rate, alongside positive consumer sentiment, offers and discounts by the OEMs, and new launches are expected to propel the momentum further in October. FADA stated that two-Wheelers should see stronger booking-to-retail conversion on auspicious days, supported by rural cash flows, easier finance and rising EV interest. However, the apex auto dealer body also stated that the high October base from last year’s GST surge, OEM supply of fast-moving models, the October price increases, and sentiment in rainfall-deficient pockets need to be watched out.

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