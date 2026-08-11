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RAFTAAR Electrica

₹70,900 - 79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
2
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Raftaar Electrica Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.92 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Electrica SpecsView specs icon

Raftaar Electrica Variants

Raftaar Electrica price starts at ₹ 70,900 and goes up to ₹ 79,900 (Ex-showroom). Raftaar Electrica comes in 2 variants. Raftaar Electrica's top variant is La.
2 Variants Available
Electrica Li
₹70,900*
25 kmph
100 km
Electrica La
₹79,900*
25 kmph
100 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Raftaar Electrica Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
India is launching ethanol fuel infrastructure, starting with 50-100 stations, to enhance energy security and reduce fossil fuel dependence.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Apr 2026
Delhi's draft EV policy seeks to boost electric vehicle adoption, facing pushback from automakers concerned about feasibility and impacts on business.Read Full Story

Raftaar Electrica Visual Comparison

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Raftaar Electrica comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Raftaar Electrica
Raftaar Electrica image
Rs. 70,900Onwards
52
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Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
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PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWElectricaVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWElectricaVSETrance Neo
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWElectricaVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWElectricaVSQC1
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WElectricaVSS1 Z

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Raftaar Electrica Images

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Raftaar Electrica Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
ElectricavsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
ElectricavsEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
ElectricavsETrance Neo
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
ElectricavsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
ElectricavsQC1
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
ElectricavsReo

Raftaar Electrica User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Raftaar Electrica User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users appreciate the model's exceptional mileage, speed, and comfort, noting its environmental benefits and value for money. It's described as a blessing for convenience and well-being.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconGreat mileage
  • check circle iconExcellent speed
  • check circle iconVery comfortable
  • check circle iconEnvironmentally friendly
  • check circle iconGood value for money

User Reviews

Like the Thar Jeep and the Bullet
Very good and comfortable, with savings and free from pollution and noise — truly a blessing for the convenience and well-being of humanity.
By: Aslam (Sept 9, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Great performance
It is exactly as the company claims in its features and offers great value for money. Its mileage and speed are awesome.
By: Pinkesh Agrawal (Aug 12, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
Mercedes-AMG has teased a new performance SUV believed to share technology with the 1,153bhp electric AMG GT 4-Door.
Mercedes AMG teases electric SUV based on 1,153bhp GT 4-Door
11 Aug 2026
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Raftaar Electrica Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.92 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range100 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Electrica specs and features

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