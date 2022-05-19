Which is the top variant of Raftaar Bumblebee? Raftaar Bumblebee comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Raftaar Bumblebee? The Raftaar Bumblebee is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.9 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Raftaar Bumblebee have, and what is the price range? The Raftaar Bumblebee offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 88,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Raftaar Bumblebee? The Raftaar Bumblebee is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.9 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.