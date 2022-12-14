HT Auto
Raftaar Bumblebee Front Left View
Raftaar Bumblebee Front Wheel View
Raftaar Bumblebee Headlight View
Raftaar Bumblebee Mudguard View
Raftaar Bumblebee Seat
Raftaar Bumblebee Black
88,000*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Bumblebee Price in Hyderabad

Raftaar Bumblebee on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 91,870.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Raftaar Bumblebee STD₹ 91,870
Raftaar Bumblebee Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

STD
₹ 91,867*On-Road Price
40 Kmph
100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,000
Insurance
3,867
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hyderabad)
91,867
    News

    RH Customs used a donor Honda X4 1300 cc for the Bumblebee build.
    This custom Honda X4 is called ‘Bumblebee’ & is inspired by Transformers movie
    14 Dec 2022
    The Indian Roadmaster Elite is launched in India and is limited to just 350 units worldwide. It is powered by a 1,890cc V-Twin engine that makes 170 Nm of torque.
    2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite launched in India, priced at Rs…
    4 Aug 2024
    The Royal Enfield global warranty program is a first by any Indian two-wheeler manufacturer
    Warranty without borders: Royal Enfield introduces global warranty across range
    3 Aug 2024
    BMW G 310 RR in new Racing Blue Metallic colour scheme. It shares its underpinnings with the TVS Apache RR 310.
    BMW G 310 RR gets new colour shade
    3 Aug 2024
    Hero sold 1,905,430 motorcycles and scooters in FY'25 so far (April-July), reflecting a growth of 9.3 per cent over the corresponding period of FY'24
    Two-wheeler July sales: Bajaj, TVS saw growth while Hero, RE report dips
    2 Aug 2024
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
