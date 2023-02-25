HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles China's Geely Unveils New Electric Car Brand Galaxy To Take On Tesla, Byd

China's Geely unveils new electric car brand Galaxy to take on Tesla, BYD

Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. unveiled a new high-end line of electric cars as part of a push to make up lost ground to Tesla Inc. and local powerhouse BYD Co. The new Galaxy lineup will include seven models over the next two years, the Chinese carmaker said on Thursday at an event in Hangzhou. Shipments of the yet-to-be-priced plug-in hybrid electric L7 SUV will start during the second quarter, Geely said, also showcasing a battery-only prototype that’s near production.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Galaxy electric car brand will produce premium EVs
The Galaxy electric car brand will produce premium EVs
The Galaxy electric car brand will produce premium EVs
The Galaxy electric car brand will produce premium EVs

Geely, one of China’s largest private automakers, already has a suite of electric vehicle brands, including the pure battery premium line Zeekr, which it launched in 2021. Zeekr got off to a good start, selling more than 70,000 units in 2022 when it essentially only offered the 001 model. Zeekr is planning an initial public offering in the US later this year.

Also Read : Geely plans to turn maker of London Black Cabs into EV powerhouse

Four of Galaxy’s offerings will be long-range hybrid electric vehicles including the L7 SUV and L6 sedan, while three will be battery EVs. Geely also said it’s working on improved hybrid engines and autonomous driving technology.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
71.7 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 415 Km
₹29.15 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
Byd Atto 3
| Electric | Automatic
₹33.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 17.8 kmpl
₹64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Founded by billionaire Li Shufu, Geely also controls a suite of international car brands, including Lotus, Sweden’s Volvo and Polestar, Malaysia’s Proton and Lynk & Co. In China’s electric-car market, the company places fourth by market share at 5.4% behind dominant BYD, followed by SAIC Motor Corp. and Tesla.

Geely’s overall car shipments have been below forecasts. Annual sales were 1.43 million last year, including internal combustion engine cars, compared with a company target of 1.65 million.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM IST
TAGS: Galaxy Geely electric vehicles electric mobility electric cars
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
Volkswagen ID.3 is one of the most important models in the brand's ID-badged electric car lineup.
Volkswagen teases ID.3 electric car ahead of March 1 debut

Latest News

2023 Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R listed on India website
2023 Triumph Street Triple RS and Street Triple R listed on India website
Autonomous EVs take charge of luggage at Changi airport
Autonomous EVs take charge of luggage at Changi airport
In pics: BMW X6 M Competition gets subtle cosmetic updates and mild-hybrid tech
In pics: BMW X6 M Competition gets subtle cosmetic updates and mild-hybrid tech
Bentley bids adieu to its most powerful engine ever!
Bentley bids adieu to its most powerful engine ever!
Hero XPulse 421 spotted in its race avatar ahead of the official launch
Hero XPulse 421 spotted in its race avatar ahead of the official launch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city