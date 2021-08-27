In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at 51,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less