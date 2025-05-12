HT Auto
Tata Altroz facelift unveiled ahead of its launch. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
12 May 2025
The Tata Altroz facelift gets a revamped exterior design and cabin, in line to make the hatchback feel more premium over the current model
Tata Altroz facelift
The Tata Altroz facelift will be available across four trim levels - Pure, Creative, Accomplished S and Accomplished + S
Tata Altroz facelift
The Tata Altroz facelift has been unveiled ahead of its launch on May 22. The Tata Altroz was first launched in 2020 and this facelift will be the first major overhaul for the premium hatchback from Tata Motors. The company revealed that the new Altroz will be available across four trim levels - Pure, Creative, Accomplished S and Accomplished + S.

First Published Date: 12 May 2025

