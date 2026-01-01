hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsTataAltrozPure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT)
AltrozPriceMileageSpecifications
Tata Altroz Front Left Side
1/24
Tata Altroz Front View
2/24
Tata Altroz Grille
3/24
Tata Altroz Headlight
4/24
Tata Altroz Rear View
5/24
Tata Altroz Side Mirror Body
View all Images
6/24

Tata Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT)

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Altroz Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Altroz specs and features

Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT)

Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) Prices

The Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT), equipped with a 1.2L iCNG and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) Mileage

All variants of the Altroz offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) Colours

The Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) is available in 5 colour options: Royal Blue, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Ember Glow, Dune Glow.

Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) Engine and Transmission

The Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 72 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 103 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.

Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Altroz's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tiago NRG priced between ₹7.2 Lakhs - 8.75 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex priced ₹7.24 Lakhs.

Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) Specs & Features

The Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking, Body-Coloured Bumpers and Rear Defogger.

Tata Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) Price

Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT)

₹10.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,990
RTO
74,999
Insurance
47,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,22,634
EMI@21,980/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L iCNG
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
103 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R16

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Wheelbase
2501 mm

Mobile Application Features

Emergency Call Button
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Speakers
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
HD Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Geo-Fence
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Driver Armrest
No
Tata Altroz Pure S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) EMI
EMI19,782 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,20,370
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,20,370
Interest Amount
2,66,570
Payable Amount
11,86,940

Tata Altroz other Variants

Altroz Smart Petrol 5MT

₹7.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,29,990
RTO
55,529
Insurance
31,688
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,17,707
EMI@15,426/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Altroz Pure Petrol 5MT

₹8.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,09,990
RTO
61,129
Insurance
33,698
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,05,317
EMI@17,309/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Smart CNG 5MT

₹8.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,29,990
RTO
62,529
Insurance
34,201
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,27,220
EMI@17,780/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Pure S Petrol 5MT

₹8.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,41,990
RTO
63,369
Insurance
34,502
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,40,361
EMI@18,063/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Pure Petrol 5AMT

₹8.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,64,990
RTO
64,979
Insurance
35,080
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,65,549
EMI@18,604/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Pure S Petrol 5AMT

₹9.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,96,990
RTO
67,219
Insurance
35,884
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,00,593
EMI@19,357/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Creative Petrol 5MT

₹9.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,01,990
RTO
67,569
Insurance
36,010
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,06,069
EMI@19,475/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Pure CNG 5MT

₹9.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,09,990
RTO
68,129
Insurance
36,211
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,14,830
EMI@19,663/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Pure Diesel 5MT

₹9.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,14,990
RTO
82,742
Insurance
36,336
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,34,568
EMI@20,088/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Creative S Petrol 5MT

₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,36,990
RTO
70,019
Insurance
36,889
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,398
EMI@20,299/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Pure S CNG 5MT

₹9.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,41,990
RTO
70,369
Insurance
37,015
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,49,874
EMI@20,416/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Creative Petrol 5AMT

₹9.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,56,990
RTO
71,419
Insurance
37,392
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,66,301
EMI@20,770/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Pure CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT)

₹9.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,69,990
RTO
72,899
Insurance
46,041
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,89,430
EMI@21,267/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT

₹10.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,91,990
RTO
73,869
Insurance
38,271
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,04,630
EMI@21,593/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Creative CNG 5MT

₹10.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,01,990
RTO
74,569
Insurance
38,523
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,15,582
EMI@21,829/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Accomplished S Petrol 5MT

₹10.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,21,990
RTO
75,969
Insurance
39,025
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,37,484
EMI@22,300/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Creative S CNG 5MT

₹10.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,26,990
RTO
76,319
Insurance
39,151
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,42,960
EMI@22,417/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Creative S Diesel 5MT

₹10.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,41,990
RTO
93,854
Insurance
39,528
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,75,872
EMI@23,125/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Creative S Petrol 6DCT

₹10.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,51,990
RTO
78,069
Insurance
39,779
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,70,338
EMI@23,006/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Creative CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT)

₹10.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,56,990
RTO
78,989
Insurance
49,243
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,85,722
EMI@23,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Creative S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT)

₹11.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,81,990
RTO
80,739
Insurance
50,163
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,13,392
EMI@23,931/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Accomplished S CNG 5MT

₹11.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,21,990
RTO
1,13,629
Insurance
41,538
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,77,657
EMI@25,312/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Accomplished S Diesel 5MT

₹12.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,26,990
RTO
1,39,804
Insurance
41,663
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,08,957
EMI@25,985/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Accomplished S Petrol 6DCT

₹11.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,36,990
RTO
1,15,129
Insurance
41,915
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,94,534
EMI@25,675/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Accomplished Plus S Petrol 6DCT

₹12.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,61,990
RTO
1,17,629
Insurance
42,543
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,22,662
EMI@26,280/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Altroz Accomplished S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT)

₹12.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,76,990
RTO
1,19,699
Insurance
53,659
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,50,848
EMI@26,886/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Altroz Alternatives

Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
AltrozvsTiago NRG
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
AltrozvsWagon R Bioflex
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs
+1
Altrozvsi20
Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
AltrozvsGlanza
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
+2
AltrozvsBaleno

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.27 - 11.74 Lakhs
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

BMW X6

BMW X6

1.78 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Citroen eC3X

Citroen eC3X

11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Renault Kwid Facelift

Renault Kwid Facelift

4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

11 - 18 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers