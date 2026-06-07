In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Altroz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Altroz
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3