Tata Altroz iCNG AMT vs MT: Variant-wise price differences explained

Tata Motors has introduced the CNG AMT technology to its premium hatchback Altroz , which competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 . With this technology, Tata Altroz has become the first premium hatchback in India to receive the CNG-AMT combination. This technology is available across five trims of the Altroz, namely Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, and Accomplished S. The Tata Altroz CNG AMT is priced between ₹8.70 lakh and ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Altroz has received a CNG-AMT combination, which is available across five trims of the premium hatchback.

With the CNG AMT technology onboard, the Tata Altroz has joined the bandwagon of other models with this tech, which include the Tata Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and Nissan Magnite. The Tata Altroz iCNG is available with both manual and AMT options.

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If you are planning to buy the Tata Altroz iCNG, but are yet to decide whether to take the manual variant or the AMT one, here is a price comparison of the two powertrain variants.

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT vs MT: Variant-wise price differences

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT vs MT: Variant-wise price difference Variant CNG AMT Difference CNG MT Smart NA NA ₹ 7.30 lakh Pure ₹ 8.70 lakh ₹ 60,000 ₹ 8.10 lakh Pure S ₹ 9 lakh ₹ 58,000 ₹ 8.42 lakh Creative ₹ 9.57 lakh ₹ 55,000 ₹ 9.02 lakh Creative S ₹ 9.82 lakh ₹ 55,000 ₹ 9.27 lakh Accomplished S ₹ 10.77 lakh ₹ 55,000 ₹ 10.22 lakh

The Tata Altroz CNG MT is available across six trim choices: Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, and Accomplished S. On the other hand, the CNG AMT combination is available across five trims, from Pure. The CNG MT variants come priced between ₹7.30 lakh and ₹10.22 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the CNG AMT variants come priced between ₹8.70 lakh and ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing difference between the CNG MT and CNG AMT variants ranges between ₹55,000 and ₹60,000, depending on the trim level.

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