|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Altroz Pure Diesel 5MT, equipped with a 1.5L Revotorq and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Altroz offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Altroz Pure Diesel 5MT is available in 5 colour options: Royal Blue, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Ember Glow, Dune Glow.
The Altroz Pure Diesel 5MT is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 89 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 200 Nm @ 1250 rpm of torque.
In the Altroz's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tiago NRG priced between ₹7.2 Lakhs - 8.75 Lakhs or the Hyundai i20 priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 10.43 Lakhs.
The Altroz Pure Diesel 5MT has Cruise Control, Low Fuel Level Warning, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM and Rear Defogger.