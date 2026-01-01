hamburger icon
Tata Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT

3.5 out of 5
10.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Altroz Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Altroz specs and features

Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT

Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT Prices

The Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT, equipped with a 1.2 Revotron and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT Mileage

All variants of the Altroz offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT Colours

The Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT is available in 5 colour options: Royal Blue, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Ember Glow, Dune Glow.

Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT Engine and Transmission

The Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm of torque.

Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Altroz's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tiago NRG priced between ₹7.2 Lakhs - 8.75 Lakhs or the Hyundai i20 priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 10.43 Lakhs.

Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT Specs & Features

The Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna and Body-Coloured Bumpers.

Tata Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT Price

Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT

₹10.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,65,000
RTO
79,550
Insurance
49,537
FasTag Charges
500
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,94,587
10,94,587
EMI@23,527/mo
Tata Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Revotron
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
2501 mm
Height
1523 mm
Width
1755 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
345 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
TFT
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Boot-lid Opener
Manual
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Altroz Creative S Petrol 5AMT EMI
EMI21,174 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,85,128
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,85,128
Interest Amount
2,85,327
Payable Amount
12,70,455

Tata Altroz other Variants

Altroz Smart Petrol 5MT

₹7.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,89,000
RTO
57,230
Insurance
39,380
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,86,110
EMI@16,897/mo
Altroz Pure Petrol 5MT

₹8.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,69,000
RTO
62,830
Insurance
42,324
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,74,654
EMI@18,800/mo
Altroz Smart CNG 5MT

₹8.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,89,000
RTO
64,230
Insurance
43,060
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,96,790
EMI@19,276/mo
Altroz Pure S Petrol 5MT

₹9.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,05,000
RTO
68,350
Insurance
43,649
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,17,499
EMI@19,721/mo
Altroz Pure Petrol 5AMT

₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,000
RTO
70,030
Insurance
44,532
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,062
EMI@20,292/mo
Altroz Pure S Petrol 5AMT

₹9.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,65,000
RTO
72,550
Insurance
45,857
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,83,907
EMI@21,148/mo
Altroz Creative Petrol 5MT

₹9.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,69,000
RTO
72,830
Insurance
46,004
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,88,334
EMI@21,243/mo
Altroz Pure CNG 5MT

₹9.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,79,000
RTO
73,530
Insurance
46,372
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,99,402
EMI@21,481/mo
Altroz Pure Diesel 5MT

₹10.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,000
RTO
90,662
Insurance
47,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,37,271
EMI@22,295/mo
Altroz Creative S Petrol 5MT

₹10.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,05,000
RTO
75,350
Insurance
47,329
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,28,179
EMI@22,100/mo
Altroz Pure S CNG 5MT

₹10.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,15,000
RTO
76,050
Insurance
47,697
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,39,247
EMI@22,337/mo
Altroz Creative Petrol 5AMT

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,29,000
RTO
77,030
Insurance
48,213
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,743
EMI@22,671/mo
Altroz Creative CNG 5MT

₹11.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,79,000
RTO
80,530
Insurance
50,053
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,10,083
EMI@23,860/mo
Altroz Accomplished S Petrol 5MT

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Altroz Creative S CNG 5MT

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Altroz Creative S Petrol 6DCT

₹11.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,30,000
RTO
1,15,000
Insurance
51,930
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,97,430
EMI@25,737/mo
Altroz Creative S Diesel 5MT

₹12.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,35,000
RTO
1,41,375
Insurance
52,114
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,28,989
EMI@26,416/mo
Altroz Accomplished S CNG 5MT

₹12.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,09,000
RTO
1,22,900
Insurance
54,837
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,87,237
EMI@27,668/mo
Altroz Accomplished S Petrol 6DCT

₹13.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,24,000
RTO
1,24,400
Insurance
55,389
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,04,289
EMI@28,034/mo
Altroz Accomplished S Diesel 5MT

₹13.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,29,000
RTO
1,53,125
Insurance
55,573
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,38,198
EMI@28,763/mo
Altroz Accomplished Plus S Petrol 6DCT

₹13.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,49,000
RTO
1,26,900
Insurance
56,309
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,32,709
EMI@28,645/mo
