|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Altroz Accomplished S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT), equipped with a 1.2L iCNG and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹12.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Altroz offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Altroz Accomplished S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) is available in 5 colour options: Royal Blue, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Ember Glow, Dune Glow.
The Altroz Accomplished S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 72 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 103 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.
In the Altroz's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tiago NRG priced between ₹7.2 Lakhs - 8.75 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex priced ₹7.24 Lakhs.
The Altroz Accomplished S CNG 1.2L Automatic (AMT) has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking, Body-Coloured Bumpers and Rear Defogger.