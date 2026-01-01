|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Altroz Creative Petrol 5AMT, equipped with a 1.2 Revotron and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Altroz offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Altroz Creative Petrol 5AMT is available in 5 colour options: Royal Blue, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Ember Glow, Dune Glow.
The Altroz Creative Petrol 5AMT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm of torque.
In the Altroz's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Tiago NRG priced between ₹7.2 Lakhs - 8.75 Lakhs or the Hyundai i20 priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 10.43 Lakhs.
The Altroz Creative Petrol 5AMT has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna and Body-Coloured Bumpers.