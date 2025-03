Renault Triber Price: Renault Triber is priced between Rs. 6.1 - 8.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

Renault Triber is priced between Rs. 6.1 - 8.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.The Renault Triber is available in 7 variants - RXE, RXL, RXT, RXZ, RXZ Dual Tone, RXZ AMT, RXZ AMT Dual Tone.Renault Triber comes in eight colour options: Moonlight Silver With Black Roof, Ice Cool White, Cedar Brown, Moonlight Silver, Cedar Brown With Black Roof, Metal Mustard, Ice Cool White With Black Roof, Metal Mustard With Black Roof.Renault Triber has a ground clearance of 205 mm.Renault Triber comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a MUV body type.Renault Triber rivals are Renault Kiger Renault Triber comes with a mileage of 19 kmpl (Company claimed).Renault Triber offers a 7 Seater configuration.