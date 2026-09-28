|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|21 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Triber Evolution Petrol Turbo Manual, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Triber deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Triber Evolution Petrol Turbo Manual is available in 9 colour options: Amber Terracotta, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue, Shadow Grey, Ice Cool White, Amber Terracotta With Black Roof, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Ice Cool White With Black Roof.
The Triber Evolution Petrol Turbo Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 180 Nm @ 2000-3750 rpm of torque.
In the Triber's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.73 Lakhs - 9.09 Lakhs.
The Triber Evolution Petrol Turbo Manual has Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Puddle Lamps, Steering Adjustment, Parking Sensors, Heater and Front AC.