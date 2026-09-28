|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|User Reported: 18 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Triber Authentic CNG Manual, equipped with a 1.0 Litre Energy Engine and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹6.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Triber deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of User Reported: 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Triber Authentic CNG Manual is available in 9 colour options: Amber Terracotta, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue, Shadow Grey, Ice Cool White, Amber Terracotta With Black Roof, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Ice Cool White With Black Roof.
The Triber Authentic CNG Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm and 96 Nm of torque.
In the Triber's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.73 Lakhs - 9.09 Lakhs.
The Triber Authentic CNG Manual has Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Boot-lid Opener, Puddle Lamps, Steering Adjustment, Parking Sensors, Heater and Front AC.