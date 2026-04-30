2026 Renault Triber: 5 things to know about the updated MPV

Renault has introduced the 2026 Triber in India with prices starting at ₹5.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed MPV gains added features across variants, new cabin upgrades, more convenience equipment and improved practicality. Renault says the latest update is aimed at family buyers looking for flexible seating, safety and value in one package.

1. Pricing hiked

The 2026 Triber is available in four trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. Pricing now ranges from ₹5.80 lakh to ₹8.00 lakh for manual versions. The top Emotion Easy-R AMT is priced at ₹8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers choosing the dual-tone exterior on the Emotion variant will need to pay an additional ₹21,000.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Renault Triber 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.81 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan Gravite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.59 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.62 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2. New features across the range

Renault has expanded equipment levels across multiple variants instead of limiting upgrades to the top model. The Evolution trim now gets steering-mounted controls, an adjustable inside rear-view mirror and rear cabin lamp. The Techno variant adds driver armrest, height-adjustable driver seat, rear defogger, electric-folding ORVMs, front tweeters and a 12V socket for third-row passengers. The Emotion trim now includes automatic climate control, a claimed segment-first feature.

Also Read : New Renault Duster scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests

3. Cabin updates

Inside, the Triber now features a dual-tone dashboard layout designed to look more premium. It also gets a floating 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. These updates aim to modernise the cabin experience while retaining the practical layout the model is known for.

4. Practicality

The Triber continues with its flexible 5, 6 and 7-seat configurations. Renault has also introduced a full-fold second-row seat function, which increases luggage capacity to 1,065 litres. One-touch tumble access for the second row remains available to make entry into the third row easier.

Also Read : Renault targets 5% market share by 2030 in India. Here's how

5. Safety, engine and warranty details

The MPV continues with 21 standard safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control. Power comes from a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 72 bhp and 96 Nm. Buyers can choose a 5-speed manual gearbox across all trims, while the AMT option is limited to the top variant. Renault also offers a 3-year standard warranty, extendable up to 7 years with unlimited kilometre coverage.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: