New Renault Duster scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests

The new Renault Duster has been awarded a 5-star safety rating across both Adult and Child Occupant Protection categories in the latest Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) crash tests. Recently launched in March 2026, the new Duster marks the revival of the popular nameplate that defined the compact SUV segment, and it comes with a bold new design, revamped interiors, and new turbo-petrol and hybrid engine options. The latest safety ratings apply to the variants equipped with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol (both MT and DCT), but are expected to carry over to the strong-hybrid models as well.

Adult Occupant Protection:

In Adult Occupant Protection, the new Duster received 30.49 out of 32.00 points, bringing a near-perfect score. The Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test reflected 14.49 out of 16.00 points, while the SUV scored a perfect 16.00 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. Side pole impact test results were marked as ‘OK’.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector 1451 cc 1451 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Duster 1333 cc 1333 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 9.66 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Tera 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Child Occupant Protection:

In the Child Occupant Protection category, it scored 45.00 out of 49.00 points. This includes a perfect dynamic score of 24.00 out of 24.00, a Child Restraint System installation score of 12.00 out of 12.00, and a vehicle assessment score of 9.00 out of 13.00.

Also Read : Renault to launch 7 cars in India by 2030, bets big on RGEP & RGMP modular platforms

Renault Duster safety suite:

The Renault Duster brings a comprehensive safety suite, including Level-2 ADAS with 17 features

The new Duster brings a broad set of standard safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill start assist. It also introduces a Level 2 ADAS package with 17 features, including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring. Additional equipment includes a 360-degree camera system and parking sensors.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: