Top 5 automatic cars under ₹10 lakh in India I would consider for my next buy
If you are looking for a car under ₹10 lakh, offering the driving convenience of dual pedal technology, here are the top five options.
Automatic cars are no longer a luxury reserved only for the premium and luxury passenger vehicle segment. In the budget segment as well, car buyers are opting for dual-pedal automatic driving technology. The automatic cars offer great driving comfort and convenience, especially in the tight bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions.
In the Indian passenger vehicle market, there are a host of automatic driving technologies available, which include AMT, iMT, CVT, torque converter, dual-clutch, etc. Each of these technologies comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. But the basic principle of driving convenience of an automatic car remains the same.
If you are planning to buy an automatic car under ₹10 lakh, here are the five best options that come offering great value for money.
Engine1,197 cc
Mileage24.7-25.71 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, in its latest generational avatar, comes with an AMT. The Dzire AMT is available at a starting price of ₹7.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Dzire comes packing a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, LED lighting, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, single-pane sunroof, etc. It offers about 24 kmpl of fuel economy. Adding more appeal is the top-notch safety.
Engine999 cc
Mileage17-20 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
If you are looking for a car offering ample space and three-row seating, the Renault Triber is a key option. This seven-seater MPV is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol motor, available with a 5-speed AMT option. Despite its modest performance, when fully loaded, the MPV focuses on space and comfort. The seating layout can be configured for five, six or seven occupants. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, cruise control, AC vents for all three rows, etc.
Engine999 cc
Mileage19.3 - 19.6 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Nissan Gravite comes as a rebadged and revamped version of the Renault Triber. It comes as an affordable MPV offering similar seating layouts and features as the Renault MPV. The AMT option for this seven-seater, three-row model comes available from ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, while transmission options include a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT unit, marketed as EZ Shift.
Engine1,199 cc
Mileage18-20 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Tata Punch is a bestseller and a widely popular sub-compact SUV, which recently received a facelift. Alongside the manual gearbox, the SUV is available with a five-speed AMT unit. Powering it is a 1.2-litre petrol engine. There is no diesel engine available with the Punch. The Punch gets a long list of features, including a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, ventilated seats and sunroof, among others.
Engine1,197 cc
Mileage19 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Hyundai Exter AMT is a feature-packed micro-SUV powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, known for its smooth automatic shifts, high cabin comfort, and six airbags as standard fitment. Prices range from roughly ₹8 lakh to ₹9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for various AMT trims of the Hyundai Exter. The SUV is popular for city driving, featuring high ground clearance and good visibility.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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