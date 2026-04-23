Top 5 automatic cars under 10 lakh in India I would consider for my next buy

If you are looking for a car under ₹ 10 lakh, offering the driving convenience of dual pedal technology, here are the top five options.

Automatic cars are no longer a luxury reserved only for the premium and luxury passenger vehicle segment. In the budget segment as well, car buyers are opting for dual-pedal automatic driving technology. The automatic cars offer great driving comfort and convenience, especially in the tight bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions.

In the Indian passenger vehicle market, there are a host of automatic driving technologies available, which include AMT, iMT, CVT, torque converter, dual-clutch, etc. Each of these technologies comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. But the basic principle of driving convenience of an automatic car remains the same.

If you are planning to buy an automatic car under ₹10 lakh, here are the five best options that come offering great value for money.