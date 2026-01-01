|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Triber Emotion Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.0 Litre Energy Engine and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Triber offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Triber Emotion Dual Tone is available in 6 colour options: Amber Terracotta, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue, Shadow Grey, Ice Cool White.
The Triber Emotion Dual Tone is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.
In the Triber's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 8.93 Lakhs.
The Triber Emotion Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Low Fuel Level Warning.