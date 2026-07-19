The utility vehicles, including SUVs, crossovers and MPVs, have been witnessing a maddening surge in demand and sales over the last few years. While the SUVs are spearheading this trend, the consumers who seek maximum space and a family car often opt for MPVs. In this segment, the two most affordable models are the Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite , which are essentially the same car, differently badged and styled distinctively.

Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber are essentially the same car with different badges and distinct styling.

If you have been planning to buy an affordable MPV and Nissan Gravite as well as Renault Triber are among the shortlisted models, here is a quick comparison between these two cars' monthly EMI.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Nissan Gravite ₹5.73 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹7,500/ month Check Eligibility Renault Triber ₹5.81 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹7,600/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra Bolero ₹7.99 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹20,400/ month Check Eligibility Nissan Magnite ₹5.65 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹7,400/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2025 ₹8.50 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹11,200/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Nissan Leaf ₹30 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹39,300/ month Check Eligibility

Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI of Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, we have considered the base and top variants of both models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the repayment tenure has been considered as 36 months. The rate of interest for the EMI calculation has been considered as 9.5%.

For both the MPVs, the respective OEMs offer CNG packs as an aftermarket fitment solution. In this monthly EMI calculation, we have not considered that. Only the factory-rolled-out cars' pricing has been considered for the calculation.

Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Monthly EMI comparison Model Variant Price Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Nissan Gravite Visia MT ₹ 573,400 ₹ 573,400 9.5% 36 months ₹ 18,368 EZ Shift ₹ 864,000 ₹ 864,000 ₹ 27,676 Renault Triber Authentic ₹ 580,875 ₹ 580,875 ₹ 18,607 Emotion AMT DT ₹ 868,950 ₹ 868,950 ₹ 27,835

The Nissan Gravite commands a monthly EMI between ₹18,368 and ₹27,676, depending on the variant. On the other hand, Renault Triber commands a monthly EMI between ₹18,607 and ₹27,835, depending on the variants.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: