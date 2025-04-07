From Triber to Carens: Here are top 5 most affordable SUV/MPVs with three row seating

As demand for bigger cars in India grows, manufacturers are now more and more looking towards models that provide more seating space. Most MPVs and SUVs now have a third row, allowing customers to either transport more passengers or increase cargo space by folding the seats flat. For families and group travelers, this extra flexibility has become an important consideration when selecting a car. Having that in perspective, here's a glance at ten models found in India for less than ₹15 lakh with third-row seating.

1 Renault Triber Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Renault Triber comes in four trim levels— RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ, priced between ₹6.10 lakh to ₹9.02 lakh, ex-showroom. All the trims are capable of accommodating seven passengers. All the same, it also works as a convenient 5-seater when third-row seating is folded flat, increasing available boot capacity from a modest 84 litres to an ample 625 litres. Interior layout is exceedingly flexible due to its second- and third-row modular seating design, with which owners can use to adapt space depending on whether they are conveying additional people or additional baggage. Under the bonnet, the Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. In terms of features, the vehicle features an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen display, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster display, a six-speaker sound system, wireless charging support, and manual air conditioning with rear AC vents. Safety-wise, it features up to four airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill start assist.

2 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Engine 1,462 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continues to be one of the brand's best-sellers, providing a 7-seat configuration as standard. The Eartiga is offered across four core trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, priced between ₹8.84 lakh and ₹13.13 lakh, ex-showroom. Powering it at its heart is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor churning out 103 PS of power and 139 Nm of torque, offered with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. For those needing a more gasoline-efficient variant, the Ertiga is also offered in the form of the CNG trim, which exists in the VXi and ZXi variants but with a nominally lower 89 PS output and 121 Nm. Inside the cabin, the Ertiga boasts a 7-inch infotainment screen, an analogue instrument cluster augmented by a coloured MID, as well as an Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker audio system. It also comes with features such as cruise control for enhanced driving comfort. In terms of safety, the MPV comes with up to four airbags, rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX mounts for the attachment of child seats, making it a convenient and family-oriented option.

3 Mahindra Bolero Engine 1,493 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details Priced in the range of ₹9.79 lakh to ₹10.91 lakh, ex-showroom, the Mahindra Bolero is offered in three trim levels: B4, B6, and B6 (O). All three have a 7-seat configuration with a second-row bench seat and rear side-facing jump seats. Under the bonnet, it comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 76 PS of power and 210 Nm of torque. The Bolero is low on features, but it does have essentials such as a manual air conditioner with heater, a single-din audio player with USB connection, AUX input, and Bluetooth compatibility, a semi-digital instrument panel, power windows, and a 12V charging socket. Safety is minimal but operational, with twin front airbags and rear park sensors completing the essentials.

4 Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine 1,493 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Mahindra Bolero Neo is a more polished iteration of the original Bolero, yet still maintains that same functional 7-seat configuration with side-facing jump seats at the third row. The difference lies in a more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine with 100 PS of output and 260 Nm of torque, supported by a 5-speed manual gearbox for a more engaging drive. Feature-wise, the Bolero Neo takes a leap with a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, although it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The interior also features a classic analogue instrument cluster accompanied by a multi-information display, a 6-speaker audio system, and a manual air conditioner with separate vents for second-row occupants. Though it boasts a more contemporary cabin feel over the regular Bolero, its safety package remains mostly unchanged and includes dual airbags for front occupants and rear parking sensors.

5 Kia Carens Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Carens is the most affordable MPV offering from the Korean brand, priced in both 6- and 7-seat forms, with prices starting at ₹10.60 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a choice of three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 115 PS, a more capable 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that makes 160 PS, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 116 PS. Each engine is designed to provide a balance of performance and economy, based on the model. Inside, the Carens gets two 10.25-inch screens—one as the digital instrument cluster and the other as the infotainment screen—giving it a contemporary and tech-savvy cabin. Other features include an 8-speaker Bose audio system, automatic climate control, a wireless charging pad for the phone, and a single-pane sunroof. When safety is concerned, the Carens doesn't take a backseat with six airbags as a standard feature on all variants, plus a dual-camera dashcam and a rear camera with parking sensors for extra convenience and security.

