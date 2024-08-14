HT Auto
Renault India serves August discount platter with special offers for Kerala

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Aug 2024, 08:11 AM
Renault India is offering substantial discounts across its entire lineup for the month of August. As part of its monthly offers, the French carmaker in India will be providing benefits of up to 40,000 on each of the three cars that it sells in the country, which are the Triber MPV, Kwid hatchback, and the Kiger SUV. The carmaker is also providing varying discounts exclusive to the state of Kerala, which go up to 70,000. These discounts are limited to cars with a 2024 VIN. 

 

The benefits offered by Renault India include cash discounts, exchange benefits, and loyalty bonuses. There is an additional corporate discount up to 8,000 for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs as well as rural benefits up to 4,000 for farmers, Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat members. For Kerala, a corporate discount up to 18,000 is offered along with third-year extended warranty. These offers have been made available till August 31, 2024. Here is a look at the three models and the benefits that each gets for the month:

1 Renault Triber
Renault Triber
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Renault Triber gets benefits of up to 40,000, which includes cash and exchange benefits up to 15,000 each. Existing Renault customers will be able to receive a loyalty bonus of 10,000. The Triber MPV is offered in the state of Kerala with benefits up to 70,000. This includes cash and exchange benefits up to 25,000. Renault India is further offering a loyalty cash benefit of up to 20,000. 

The Renault Triber is a three-row MPV that is slotted at a starting price of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with the AMT range starting from 8.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, the Triber makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. The car can come paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. 

2 Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

Renault India is offering the Kwid with discounts of up to 40,000 as well. This includes cash benefit of up to 15,000, car exchange benefit of up to 15,000, and loyalty bonus of 10,000. In Kerala, the Renault Kwid is offered with discounts of up to 60,000, which includes cash and car exchange benefit of up to 25,000 each. Existing Renault customers from the state are eligible for a loyalty cash benefit of up to 10,000. 

The Kwid is an SUV-inspired hatchback that is priced starting from 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), with the AMT variant priced from 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom). It shares the 1.0-litre petrol engine with both the Triber and the Kiger, and it comes mated to either a manual or an automatic. 

3 Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Renault Kiger gets benefits similar to that of the Kwid and the Triber. The 40,000 discount includes similar cash and exchange benefits of up to 15,000 each and loyalty bonus of up to 10,000. In Kerala, the Kiger receives an overall discount of up to 70,000, which includes cash and exchange benefits of up to 25,000 each. There is a 20,000 loyalty bonus available for returning customers. 

The Renault Kiger is a sub-compact SUV with a starting price of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AMT variant. The Kiger is offered with two engine options, with one being a turbocharged-petrol motor that can make 158 bhp with the manual gearbox or 150 bhp with the CVT. The car features a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a wireless charging slot and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. 

