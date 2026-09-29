New Renault Triber Turbo fuel efficiency figure revealed; Set to get AMT & CNG variants

French automaker Renault recently launched the Triber Turbo in India at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.84 lakh. Initially launched in 2019 as an affordable people mover, the Triber got a facelift last year, with the design elements completely changing and giving the MPV a more modern, contemporary look. Not only that, but the platform underpinning the Triber also changed from the CMF-A platform to the Renault Group Entry Platform (RGEP).

Renault Triber Turbo: Engine

The Renault Triber Turbo is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TCe100 petrol engine producing 100 PS and 180 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The company stated that the CMF-A platform was at its limit and did not allow them to alter anything. The platform change from CMF-A to RGEP allowed them to introduce the turbocharged petrol engine to the Triber. Despite fitting a turbocharged engine in the Triber, Renault claims a fuel efficiency figure of 21 kmpl, which is the highest in the seven-seater MPV segment.

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Additionally, the Triber will be available with both a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, which produces 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque as well as the turbocharged engine. While the former is paired with a five-speed manual and an Easy-R AMT, the latter is currently available with a manual only while the company has stated that an AMT version will be coming out soon, along with a petrol-CNG option.

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Renault Triber Turbo: Exterior and Interior

The Renault Triber Turbo retains the same sleek gloss black grille with new vertical slats and a new 2D Renault logo, along with LED projector headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs and LED fog lamps that are positioned at the bottom edges of the front. The Triber Turbo gets the same 15-inch alloy wheels and roof rails, along with cladding above the wheel arches as well as on the doors. The rear profile gets the same LED taillamps and Triber badging. However, the Turbo variant gets a ‘Turbo’ badge, which is the only significant change made to the exterior.

Similar to the exterior, the interior remains the same as the 1.0L NA petrol variant, which includes an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, push-button start-stop, manual AC with rear vents, remote keyless entry, a wireless phone charger and a 6-speaker sound system, among others.

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