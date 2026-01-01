|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Triber Emotion AMT, equipped with a 1.0 Litre Energy Engine and AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹9.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Triber offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Triber Emotion AMT is available in 6 colour options: Amber Terracotta, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue, Shadow Grey, Ice Cool White.
The Triber Emotion AMT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.
In the Triber's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs.
The Triber Emotion AMT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.