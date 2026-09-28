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Renault Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Renault Triber Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage21 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Triber specs and features

Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual

Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual Prices

The Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual, equipped with a Turbo TCe 100 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual Mileage

All variants of the Triber deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual Colours

The Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual is available in 9 colour options: Amber Terracotta, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue, Shadow Grey, Ice Cool White, Amber Terracotta With Black Roof, Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof, Ice Cool White With Black Roof.

Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual Engine and Transmission

The Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 99 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 180 Nm @ 2000-3750 rpm of torque.

Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Triber's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.73 Lakhs - 9.09 Lakhs.

Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual Specs & Features

The Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual has Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Steering Adjustment, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors.

Renault Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual Price

Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual

₹10.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,900
RTO
74,993
Insurance
40,555
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,15,948
EMI@21,837/mo
Add to Compare
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Renault Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbo TCe 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
180 Nm @ 2000-3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower triangle & coil spring with anti roll bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle with anti roll bar
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3985 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm
Height
1734 mm
Width
1643 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Third-row AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / 100,000 kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Yes
Head-rests
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Renault Triber Emotion Petrol Turbo Manual EMI
EMI19,653 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,14,353
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,14,353
Interest Amount
2,64,828
Payable Amount
11,79,181

Renault Triber other Variants

Triber Authentic

₹6.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,80,875
RTO
23,235
Insurance
28,256
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,32,866
EMI@13,603/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Triber Authentic CNG Manual

₹6.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,80,875
RTO
32,235
Insurance
29,372
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,42,982
EMI@13,820/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Triber Evolution

₹7.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,73,605
RTO
56,152
Insurance
32,623
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,62,880
EMI@16,397/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Triber Evolution CNG Manual

₹7.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,73,605
RTO
56,152
Insurance
32,623
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,62,880
EMI@16,397/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Triber Techno

₹8.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,44,120
RTO
61,088
Insurance
35,095
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,40,803
EMI@18,072/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Triber Techno CNG Manual

₹8.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,44,120
RTO
61,088
Insurance
35,095
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,40,803
EMI@18,072/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Triber Evolution Petrol Turbo Manual

₹8.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,84,900
RTO
63,943
Insurance
36,524
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,85,867
EMI@19,041/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Triber Emotion

₹9.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,05,350
RTO
68,374
Insurance
37,241
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,11,465
EMI@19,591/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Triber Emotion CNG Manual

₹9.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,05,350
RTO
68,374
Insurance
37,241
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,11,465
EMI@19,591/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Triber Emotion Dual Tone

₹9.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,26,350
RTO
69,844
Insurance
37,977
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,34,671
EMI@20,090/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Triber Emotion AMT

₹9.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,47,950
RTO
59,357
Insurance
37,618
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,45,425
EMI@20,321/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Triber Techno Petrol Turbo Manual

₹9.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,53,900
RTO
71,773
Insurance
38,943
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,65,116
EMI@20,744/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Triber Emotion AMT Dual Tone

₹9.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,73,950
RTO
73,176
Insurance
39,646
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,87,272
EMI@21,220/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

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Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.73 - 9.09 Lakhs
TribervsGravite

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