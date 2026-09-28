Renault Triber Turbo launched at 7.84 lakh, boasts 100 PS power

French automaker Renault has introduced a turbocharged engine to the Triber and priced it at ₹7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Triber was earlier available only with a 1.0L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. However, the launch of the turbocharged-equipped Triber adds variety to the budget MPVs lineup.

Renault Triber Turbo: Engine

The heart of the Renault Triber Trubo is the 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated TCe100 petrol engine. It is the same engine as the one found in the 1.0L variant of the Renault Duster. The 1.0L turbocharged engine-equipped Renault Duster makes approximately 100 PS and 166 Nm of torque. However, it boasts the same power of 100 PS and more torque output of 180 Nm, owing to a completely new ECU called R EMS which stands for Renault Engine Management System. Additionally, the Triber Turbo also boasts a new thermal management system, employing a BLDC fan for keeping it cool as it has 35% higher air intake compared to its 1.0L naturally aspirated engine-equipped counterpart.

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Renault Triber Turbo: Suspension and Brakes

The Renault Triber Turbo boasts offset springs with advanced valve technology, keeping the car more stable. In addition, the Triber Turbo gets anti-roll bars in the front and the rear. Not only that, but the damper tuning of the Triber Turbo has been optimised to reduce body roll gradient despite weight increase. Low drag brake callipers have been added to the Renault Triber Turbo in order to keep the fuel economy figure as high as 21 kmpl.

Renault Triber Turbo: Exterior and Interior

The Renault Triber Turbo retains the same sleek gloss black grille with new vertical slats and a new 2D Renault logo, along with LED projector headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs and LED fog lamps that are positioned at the bottom edges of the front. The Triber Turbo gets the same 15-inch alloys wheels and roof rails, along with cladding above the wheel arches as well as on the doors. The rear profile gets the same LED taillamps and Triber badging. However, the Turbo variant gets a ‘Turbo’ badging which is the only significant change made to the exterior.

Similar to the exterior, the interior remains the same as the 1.0L NA petrol variant, which includes an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, push-button start-stop, manual AC with rear vents, remote keyless entry, a wireless phone charger and a 6-speaker sound system, among others.

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