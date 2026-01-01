hamburger icon
Renault Triber Techno

8.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Renault Triber Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Triber specs and features

Triber Techno

Triber Techno Prices

The Triber Techno, equipped with a 1.0 Litre Energy Engine and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Triber Techno Mileage

All variants of the Triber offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Triber Techno Colours

The Triber Techno is available in 6 colour options: Amber Terracotta, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Zanskar Blue, Shadow Grey, Ice Cool White.

Triber Techno Engine and Transmission

The Triber Techno is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.

Triber Techno vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Triber's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.74 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs or the Nissan Gravite priced between ₹5.65 Lakhs - 8.93 Lakhs.

Triber Techno Specs & Features

The Triber Techno has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.

Renault Triber Techno Price

Triber Techno

₹8.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,31,800
RTO
60,226
Insurance
34,663
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,27,189
EMI@17,780/mo
Renault Triber Techno Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
15.35 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torison Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3985 mm
Ground Clearance
182 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm
Kerb Weight
947 kg
Height
1643 mm
Width
1734 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
84 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Roof-Mounted Antenna
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Optional
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black & Silver
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
view all specs and features

