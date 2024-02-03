MG ZS EV on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 22.00 Lakhs. The on road price for MG ZS EV top variant goes up to Rs. 25.29 Lakhs in Mangalore. The lowest price MG ZS EV on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 22.00 Lakhs. The on road price for MG ZS EV top variant goes up to Rs. 25.29 Lakhs in Mangalore. The lowest price model is MG ZS EV Excite and the most priced model is MG ZS EV Exclusive. Visit your nearest MG ZS EV dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers. MG ZS EV on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the MG ZS EV is mainly compared to Hyundai Kona Electric which starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs in Mangalore and MG eRX5 starting at Rs. 25 Lakhs in Mangalore. Variants On-Road Price MG ZS EV Excite ₹ 22.00 Lakhs MG ZS EV Exclusive ₹ 25.29 Lakhs