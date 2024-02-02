What is the on-road price of MG Hector in Gorakhpur? The on-road price of MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Gorakhpur is Rs 17,25,953.

What will be the RTO charges for MG Hector in Gorakhpur? The MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT will have RTO charges of Rs 1,57,980 in Gorakhpur.

What will be the Insurance charges for MG Hector in Gorakhpur? The insurance Charges for the MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Gorakhpur is Rs 67,673.

What is the detailed breakup of MG Hector in Gorakhpur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of MG Hector in Gorakhpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 14,99,800, RTO - Rs. 1,57,980, Insurance - Rs. 67,673, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of MG Hector in ##cityName## as Rs. 17,25,953 .

What is the on-road price of MG Hector Top Model? Top model of MG Hector is MG Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT Dual Tone and the on road price in Gorakhpur is Rs. 19,68,465.

What is the on road price of MG Hector? The on-road price of MG Hector in Gorakhpur starts at Rs. 17,25,953 and goes upto Rs. 19,68,465. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.