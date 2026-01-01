|Engine
|1999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The C-Class C 300, equipped with a M254 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹73.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C-Class C 300 is available in 6 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.
The C-Class C 300 is powered by a 1999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 400 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the C-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs or the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.25 Lakhs - 55.11 Lakhs.
The C-Class C 300 has Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, USB Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.