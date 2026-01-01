hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Front Left View
1/12
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Front Right View
2/12
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Front View
3/12
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Headlight
4/12
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Left Side View
5/12
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Rear Left View
6/12

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300

73.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Key Specs
Engine1999 cc
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
C-Class C 300

C-Class C 300 Prices

The C-Class C 300, equipped with a M254 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹73.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C-Class C 300 Mileage

All variants of the C-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C-Class C 300 Colours

The C-Class C 300 is available in 6 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.

C-Class C 300 Engine and Transmission

The C-Class C 300 is powered by a 1999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 400 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

C-Class C 300 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the C-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs or the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.25 Lakhs - 55.11 Lakhs.

C-Class C 300 Specs & Features

The C-Class C 300 has Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, USB Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Price

C-Class C 300

₹73.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,30,000
RTO
6,72,000
Insurance
2,79,409
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,81,909
EMI@1,58,666/mo
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Specifications and Features

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
M254
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharger
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
23 bhp
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric) steering
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Four-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Five-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
455 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4793 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm
Kerb Weight
1720 kg
Height
1446 mm
Width
1820 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes (64 colours)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
11.9-inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 EMI
EMI1,42,799 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
66,43,718
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
66,43,718
Interest Amount
19,24,247
Payable Amount
85,67,965

Mercedes-Benz C-Class other Variants

C-Class C 220d

₹65.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
56,00,000
RTO
7,29,000
Insurance
2,47,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,76,902
EMI@1,41,363/mo
C-Class C 200

₹69.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,00,000
RTO
6,39,000
Insurance
2,38,518
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
69,78,018
EMI@1,49,985/mo
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

63.74 - 69.89 LakhsEx-Showroom
C-ClassvsA6
Audi A4

Audi A4

46.25 - 55.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
C-ClassvsA4
Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda Octavia RS

49.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
C-ClassvsOctavia RS
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

62 - 65 LakhsEx-Showroom
C-Classvs3 Series LWB
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

74.4 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
C-Classvs5 Series

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 CrEx-Showroom
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 LakhsEx-Showroom
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
