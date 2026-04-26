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Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 46.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A4 vs C-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A4 C-class
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 46.41 Lakhs₹ 59.9 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl16.9 to 23 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1496 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium
₹46.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 220d
₹59.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi A4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450-4475 rpm440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 4475-6000 rpm197 bhp @ 3600 rpm (Max Power), 20 bhp @ 2800 rpm (Motor), 20 bhp (Generator Motor)
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSIOM 654
Driving Range
941 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
241 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll BarFive-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Front Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll BarFour-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17205 / 55 R17
Length
4762 mm4751 mm
Wheelbase
2819 mm2865 mm
Height
1433 mm1437 mm
Width
1847 mm1820 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAutomatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
PlasticMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED - Front & Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
6+-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black / Atlas Beige with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse Trim, Black / Okapi Brown with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse Trim-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront (Cooled)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,03,52968,52,970
Ex-Showroom Price
46,41,00059,90,000
RTO
4,75,4496,28,000
Insurance
1,86,5802,34,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,13,9931,47,297
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Well kitted with cabin featuresPremium ride quality with good control over NVH levelsCapable motor

Cons

Isn't radical in terms of designCabin space is ideal only for four

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