Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Front View
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Grille
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Headlight
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Rear Right Side
2.23 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Key Specs
Engine1991 cc
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG C 63 S E-Performance specs and features

AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus Latest Updates

AMG C 63 S E-Performance is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus (base model) in Delhi is Rs.

  • Max Motor Performance: 670 bhp, 1020 Nm
  • Bootspace: 280 litres
  • Electric Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus Price

    4MATIC Plus
    ₹2.23 Crore*On-Road Price
    1991 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,95,00,000
    RTO
    20,04,000
    Insurance
    7,83,420
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,22,87,920
    EMI@4,79,054/mo
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    545 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    469 bhp @ 6750 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Engine Type
    2.0-litre turbo
    Battery Capacity
    4.84 kWh, 400 Volt
    Electric Motor
    Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.4 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Max Motor Performance
    670 bhp, 1020 Nm
    Engine
    1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
    Max Speed
    280 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.5 metres
    Front Tyres
    265 / 35 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 35 R20
    Length
    4842 mm
    Wheelbase
    2865 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2165 kg
    Height
    1458 mm
    Width
    2033 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    280 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Automatic Parking
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    Speakers
    15
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Nappa Leather
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus EMI
    EMI4,31,149 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,00,59,128
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,00,59,128
    Interest Amount
    58,09,806
    Payable Amount
    2,58,68,934

