HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance On Road Price in Bangalore

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Front View
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Grille
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Headlight
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Rear Right Side
2.38 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
AMG C 63 S E-Performance Price in Bangalore

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 2.38 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus₹ 2.38 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

4MATIC Plus

₹2.38 Crore*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,00,000
RTO
35,61,000
Insurance
7,83,420
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
2,38,44,920
EMI@5,12,520/mo
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance News

    Most prominently, the front grille gets updated to one with vertical bars in line with the AMG style sheet. Front fenders have been widened by two inches and get special Turbo E performance badging with gloss black mini-vents.
    Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance: Key changes over the C-Class Limousine and more
    13 Nov 2024
    The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division
    F1-inspired Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance races into India. Check price, engine and more
    12 Nov 2024
    Mercedes wants to end the year with a bang in the Indian markets with its AMG C 63 S E Performance launch.
    Mercedes teases the upcoming AMG C 63 S E Performance. Here's what to expect
    7 Nov 2024
    The top-spec Pinnacle trim of the car gets advanced features like augmented video for navigation, a head-up display with AMG-specific content and Digital Light with Projections.
    Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance: Drifting to India on Nov 12. Take a sneak peek
    6 Nov 2024
    The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division
    Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance set for launch in India soon. Check details
    28 Oct 2024
     Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance News

    Mercedes-Benz Videos

    Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
    Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
    11 Apr 2024
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
    9 May 2022
    Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    <p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
    2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
    23 Jan 2015
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance FAQs

    The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Bangalore is Rs. 2.38 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Bangalore amount to Rs. 35.61 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Bangalore is Rs. 4.83 Lakhs.
    The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Bangalore are Rs. 7.83 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Bangalore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.95 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 35.61 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 7.83 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.38 Crore.

