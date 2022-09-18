Grand VitaraPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
MARUTI SUZUKI Grand Vitara

Launched in Sept 2022

4.0
31 Reviews
₹11.19 - 20.15 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Grand Vitara Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1497.0 cc

Grand Vitara: 1462.0 - 1490.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.92 kmpl

Grand Vitara: 20.53 - 27.97 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 125.15 bhp

Grand Vitara: 91.18 bhp

About Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Latest Update

  • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted ahead of launch
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, rival to Maruti Grand Vitara SUV, hits one lakh sales milestone

    • Introduction

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara price starts at ₹ 11.19 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Sigma Smart Hybrid₹11.19 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Delta Smart Hybrid₹12.3 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Delta CNG₹13.25 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Delta Smart Hybrid AT₹13.7 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Zeta Smart Hybrid₹14.26 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Zeta CNG₹15.21 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Zeta Smart Hybrid AT₹15.66 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Alpha Smart Hybrid₹15.76 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Alpha Dual Tone Smart Hybrid₹15.92 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Alpha Smart Hybrid AllGrip₹17.02 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Alpha Smart Hybrid AT₹17.16 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Alpha Dual Tone Smart Hybrid AllGrip₹17.18 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Alpha Dual Tone Smart Hybrid AT₹17.32 Lakhs*
    1490 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Zeta Plus Intelligent Hybrid eCVT₹18.58 Lakhs*
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Zeta Plus Dual Tone Intelligent Hybrid eCVT₹18.74 Lakhs*
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Alpha Plus Intelligent Hybrid eCVT₹19.99 Lakhs*
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Alpha Plus Dual Tone Intelligent Hybrid eCVT₹20.15 Lakhs*
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Expert Review

    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabinSuzuki AllGrip Select

    Cons

    Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

    Once upon a time, Maruti Suzuki seemed quite content and satisfied in ruling the Indian car market through its offerings in the small, compact and hatchback segments. It made sense because these segments did - and largely still do, dominate over all others here. But while dreams of bigger vehicles were always carefully nurtured, the eventual outcome in reality was quite nightmare. The Vitara SUV failed for reasons much spoken about in the past while the Kizashi barely trickled much interest either. Thus far then, the Vitara Brezza - now called Brezza - was the largest SUV from the Maruti camp despite the mid-size SUV space expanding big-time since around 2015. Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier - the list is as long as it is credible. And by its own admission, Maruti Suzuki was missing out on a large chunk of the pie. Well, not anymore because in comes the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV that may be late to the party but is now readying to up the decibel levels several notches higher.

    In a field littered with established players that have proven their abilities and raced to impressive sales records, the Maruti Suzuki badge alone won't do much for the Grand Vitara. And memories of the sorry fate of the Vitara would linger on as well. “Maruti makes great small cars but should not go big,” is something I have often heard many customers say. The Grand Vitara then has to fight off rivals as much as it has to fend off perceptions about large Maruti vehicles. Does the SUV jointly developed with Toyota then have what it would take to bat out of its skin?

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Images

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in the 10 Colours in India.

    Arctic white
    Opulent red
    Chestnut brown
    Opulent red with black roof
    Splendid silver with black roof
    Grandeur grey
    Arctic white black roof
    Midnight black
    Nexa blue
    Splendid silver

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage27.97 kmpl
    Engine1462-1490 cc
    Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol),CNG
    SunroofYes
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Carens
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Hyundai Creta
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Skoda Kushaq
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    ₹11.19 Lakhs*
    ₹11.14 Lakhs*
    ₹11.13 Lakhs*
    ₹10.6 Lakhs*
    ₹16.75 Lakhs*
    ₹11.11 Lakhs*
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    ₹10.99 Lakhs*
    ₹14.59 Lakhs*
    ₹11.5 Lakhs*
    ₹13.62 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.4
    31 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    32 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    124 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    127 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    109 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    91 bhp
    Power
    91 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    138 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    121 bhp
    Power
    130 bhp
    Power
    130 bhp
    Torque
    122 Nm
    Torque
    122 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    320 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    210 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Ground Clearance
    233 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    226 mm
    Ground Clearance
    209 mm
    Length
    4345 mm
    Length
    4365 mm
    Length
    4365 mm
    Length
    4540 mm
    Length
    4390 mm
    Length
    4330 mm
    Length
    4221 mm
    Length
    4225 mm
    Length
    4585
    Length
    3985 mm
    Length
    4456 mm
    Height
    1645 mm
    Height
    1645 mm
    Height
    1645 mm
    Height
    1708 mm
    Height
    2095 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1774
    Height
    1844 mm
    Height
    1995 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1865 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1866
    Width
    1820 mm
    Width
    1820 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.05 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.25
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Boot Space
    265 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    433 litres
    Boot Space
    216 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    190
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's petrol variant is 21.11 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma Smart Hybrid comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Videos

    18 Sept 2022
    21 Jul 2022

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara EMI

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara User Reviews & Ratings

    4.03
    31 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    30
    5 rating
    1
    Smooth Driving
    The driving experience in the Grand Vitara is so smooth and pleasant. Maruti has done a great job with the handling and comfort!By: Karan Saini (Feb 20, 2025)
    Smart And Stylish SUV
    The Grand Vitara boasts a modern design and intelligent features, making it a strong contender in the SUV segment.By: Shruti Kapoor (Feb 20, 2025)
    Great Value For Money
    Grand Vitara offers a perfect balance of features, reliability, and pricing, delivering great value for the investment.By: Vikram Ahuja (Jan 26, 2025)
    Spacious And Comfortable
    With generous legroom and a plush cabin, this SUV ensures a comfortable journey for both driver and passengers.By: Sonali Rawat (Jan 26, 2025)
    Designed For Adventure
    The Grand Vitara’s rugged build and comfortable ride make it a great companion for road trips and adventurous getaways.By: Nida Khan (Jan 8, 2025)
    Feature Loaded Mid SUV
    This SUV is packed with modern features like touchscreen infotainment and climate control, enhancing every ride.By: Manpreet Singh (Jan 8, 2025)
    Perfect Urban Companion
    Its compact size and smooth handling make the Grand Vitara an excellent choice for city commutes and parking in tight spaces.By: Vikram Chatterjee (Jan 8, 2025)
    Value Packed Family SUV
    This SUV is loaded with features and provides excellent value, making it an ideal choice for families.By: Ishita Kapoor (Jan 3, 2025)
    Compact Yet Spacious SUV
    The Grand Vitara is compact outside yet surprisingly spacious inside, offering a premium feel and comfort for families and urban commuters alike.By: Ujjwal Sehgal (Jan 3, 2025)
    Reliable And Stylish Ride
    Grand Vitara is reliable with a stylish design that catches attention wherever it goes, perfect for urban dwellers.By: Sneha Verma (Jan 3, 2025)
