Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a stylish and mid-size SUV that blends comfort, performance and modern technology. Reintroduced in the Indian market in 2022, the Grand Vitara carries forward the legacy of its predecessors with a modern twist, offering both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options. With its design, efficient engine and premium features, the Grand Vitara aims to cater to urban families and adventure seekers making it a strong contender in the SUV segment.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹19.93 lakh ( both prices ex-showroom). It is available in multiple trims and fuel options catering to varying budgets and feature preferences including both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid variants and a CNG variant for eco-conscious buyers.

When was the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched?

The latest-generation Grand Vitara was launched in July 2022 as Maruti Suzuki’s flagship SUV. It marked the brand's entry into the hybrid SUV market and has since gained traction for its balance of style, efficiency and advanced features.

How many variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are available?

The Grand Vitara is available in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. The strong-hybrid technology is only offered in the Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims while the rest come with a mild-hybrid powertrain. The CNG variants are offered without the hybrid technology. Buyers can choose from multiple dual-tone and monotone colour options, such as Nexa Blue, Arctic White and Chestnut Brown to match their preferences.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara is packed with premium features including a panoramic sunroof, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a fully digital instrument cluster. It also comes with ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging and connected car technology for added convenience. The Grand Vitara's strong-hybrid variants also feature a heads-up display and EV mode for silent and emission-free driving.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara offers two engine options including a 1.5-litre, K15C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system producing 101.6 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. This engine can be mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the strong-hybrid variant features a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 150 bhp and 263 Nm of torque. This variant features an e-CVT for smooth and efficient performance.

The SUV also offers Suzuki’s AllGrip Select AWD system in the mild-hybrid manual variant, making it capable of light off-roading.

What is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara's fuel efficiency?

The Grand Vitara delivers an impressive fuel efficiency of up to 27.97 kmpl (ARAI approved) in its strong-hybrid variant making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the segment. The mild-hybrid variants offer a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.38 kmpl on the All-Grip variant, 20.58 kmpl on the automatic transmission model and 21.11 kmpl on the manual transmission models (except the All-Grip model).

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara offers a ground clearance of 210 mm allowing it to handle rough roads and uneven terrains with ease. Its boot space is 355 litres in the strong-hybrid variant and 373 litres in the mild-hybrid variant, ensuring ample room for luggage.

What is the seating capacity of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara is a five-seater SUV designed to comfortably accommodate passengers. Its spacious cabin, plush upholstery and rear AC vents make it an ideal choice for long journeys.

What is the safety rating of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

While the Grand Vitara has not yet undergone Global NCAP testing, it comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist and hill-descent control (AWD variant). It also features ISOFIX child seat anchors, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system for enhanced safety.

What cars does the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rival in its segment?

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara competes with other mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and Skoda Kushaq. Its hybrid technology, premium features, and competitive pricing give it a distinct advantage in this segment.