|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|19.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Grand Vitara Alpha AWD Petrol 1.5L Automatic (TC), equipped with a K15C and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹20.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Grand Vitara deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Grand Vitara Alpha AWD Petrol 1.5L Automatic (TC) is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red With Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White Black Roof, Midnight Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Grand Vitara Alpha AWD Petrol 1.5L Automatic (TC) is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 139 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Grand Vitara's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Victoris priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19.99 Lakhs.
The Grand Vitara Alpha AWD Petrol 1.5L Automatic (TC) has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.