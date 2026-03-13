Automotive domestic sales witness growth 29.8 pc growth

The Indian automotive market is on a roll, considering that the automotive players and the industry overall have witnessed growth. February 2026 has been one of the best-selling months for the automotive market.

In February 2026, the Indian automotive market achieved record-breaking domestic sales, with two-wheelers surging by 35.2 percent and utility vehicles growing by 13.5 percent, driving significant overall industry expansion.

Domestic Sales February 2026: Passenger Vehicles

The domestic automotive sales of utility vehicles, which have been an extremely popular category in India, have witnessed a growth of 13.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 2,08,795 units in February 2025 to 2,36,957 units in February 2026. In addition to that, the van segment witnessed a minor growth of 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y from 11,493 unit sales in February 2025 to 11,620 units in February 2026. However, the passenger vehicles segment witnessed a minor decline of 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y from 1,10,966 unit sales in February 2025 to 1,06,799 unit sales in February 2026. Notably, the passenger vehicles segment witnessed a growth of approximately 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y from 3,31,254 unit sales in February 2025 to 3,55,376 unit sales in February 2026.

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Domestic Sales February 2026: Three-Wheelers

The total domestic sales of three-wheelers in February 2026 witnessed a healthy growth of approximately 29 per cent. The three-wheeler passenger carrier sales witnessed a growth of 30.1 per cent Y-o-Y from 46,111 unit sales in February 2025 to 60,013 unit sales in February 2026. The goods carrier witnessed a growth of 25.21 per cent Y-o-Y from 10,603 unit sales in February 2025 to 13,271 unit sales in February 2026.

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Domestic Sales February 2026: Two-Wheelers

The total domestic sales of two-wheelers in February 2026 witnessed a healthy growth of 35.2 per cent Y-o-Y from 13,84,605 unit sales of February 2025 to 18,71,406 unit sales in February 2026. Scooters witnessed a growth of 42.3 per cent Y-o-Y from 5,12,783 unit sales in February 2025 to 7,29,774 unit sales in February 2026. Motorcycles witnessed a growth of 30.8 per cent Y-o-Y from 8,38,250 unit sales in February 2025 to 10,96,537 unit sales in February 2026.

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