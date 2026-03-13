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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Siam: Automotive Domestic Sales Witness Growth 29.8 Pc Growth, Passenger Vehicle Sales Decline

Automotive domestic sales witness growth 29.8 pc growth

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2026, 20:59 pm
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In February 2026, the Indian automotive market achieved record-breaking domestic sales, with two-wheelers surging by 35.2 percent and utility vehicles growing by 13.5 percent, driving significant overall industry expansion.

Auto domestic sales Feb 2026
Automotive domestic sales witness growth 29.8 pc growth, passenger vehicle sales decline
Auto domestic sales Feb 2026
Automotive domestic sales witness growth 29.8 pc growth, passenger vehicle sales decline
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The Indian automotive market is on a roll, considering that the automotive players and the industry overall have witnessed growth. February 2026 has been one of the best-selling months for the automotive market.

Domestic Sales February 2026: Passenger Vehicles

The domestic automotive sales of utility vehicles, which have been an extremely popular category in India, have witnessed a growth of 13.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 2,08,795 units in February 2025 to 2,36,957 units in February 2026. In addition to that, the van segment witnessed a minor growth of 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y from 11,493 unit sales in February 2025 to 11,620 units in February 2026. However, the passenger vehicles segment witnessed a minor decline of 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y from 1,10,966 unit sales in February 2025 to 1,06,799 unit sales in February 2026. Notably, the passenger vehicles segment witnessed a growth of approximately 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y from 3,31,254 unit sales in February 2025 to 3,55,376 unit sales in February 2026.

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Domestic Sales February 2026: Three-Wheelers

The total domestic sales of three-wheelers in February 2026 witnessed a healthy growth of approximately 29 per cent. The three-wheeler passenger carrier sales witnessed a growth of 30.1 per cent Y-o-Y from 46,111 unit sales in February 2025 to 60,013 unit sales in February 2026. The goods carrier witnessed a growth of 25.21 per cent Y-o-Y from 10,603 unit sales in February 2025 to 13,271 unit sales in February 2026.

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Domestic Sales February 2026: Two-Wheelers

The total domestic sales of two-wheelers in February 2026 witnessed a healthy growth of 35.2 per cent Y-o-Y from 13,84,605 unit sales of February 2025 to 18,71,406 unit sales in February 2026. Scooters witnessed a growth of 42.3 per cent Y-o-Y from 5,12,783 unit sales in February 2025 to 7,29,774 unit sales in February 2026. Motorcycles witnessed a growth of 30.8 per cent Y-o-Y from 8,38,250 unit sales in February 2025 to 10,96,537 unit sales in February 2026.

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First Published Date: 13 Mar 2026, 20:57 pm IST

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