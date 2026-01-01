|Engine
|1490 cc
|Mileage
|27.97 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Grand Vitara Delta Plus 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT), equipped with a M15D Strong Hybrid and Automatic (e-CVT), is listed at ₹19.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Grand Vitara deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.97 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Grand Vitara Delta Plus 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red With Black Roof, Splendid Silver With Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White Black Roof, Midnight Black, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.
The Grand Vitara Delta Plus 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) is powered by a 1490 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT). This unit makes 114 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 91 bhp @ 5500 rpm (Engine), 79 bhp @ 3995 rpm (Motor) and 122 Nm @ 3800 rpm (Engine), 141 Nm @ 3995 rpm (Motor) of torque.
In the Grand Vitara's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Victoris priced between ₹10.5 Lakhs - 19.99 Lakhs.
The Grand Vitara Delta Plus 2WD Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) 1.5L Automatic (e-CVT) has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.