Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition revealed. What's new?

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition is the latest addition to the lineup of the biggest carmaker in India. Maruti Suzuki has revealed the special edition of the Grand Vitara to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Nexa, the automaker's premium retail network, through which it sells models such as Ignis , Baleno, Fronx , Jimny , Invicto , etc., alongside the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara .

The special edition SUV comes with an all-new, all-black cosmetic package. This comes as Maruti Suzuki's attempt to capitalise on the trend of black SUVs. In recent times, several carmakers, including Tata Motors, Mahindra and MG, have launched their respective SUVs' black edition iterations.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Jimny 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Bigster 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

While launch and pricing details of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition are yet to be announced, here is a quick look at what are the key differences between the standard Grand Vitara and the Phantom Blaq edition.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq: How is it different

The first noticeable thing about Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq is the unique matte paint finish and blacked-out details of the SUV. The special edition model is available solely in the top-spec Grand Vitara Alpha+ strong hybrid trim. It sports a new Matte Black paint finish, which is not available with any other variant. The paint is supplemented with blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. Maruti Suzuki has replaced every bit of chrome around the body with black trims, except the beltline and Maruti Suzuki emblems.

While the exterior dons a significantly distinctive look thanks to the blacked-out elements and an all-black paint, the interior remains unchanged. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition comes with no changes, as the SUV’s strong hybrid variants already get an all-black cabin upholstered in leatherette and accented with champagne gold trim pieces. On the feature front, too, it gets no updates either

The Grand VItara Phantom Blaq is available only with the strong hybrid powertrain. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is paired with a 0.76 kWh lithium-ion battery and front-mounted electric motor. This powertrain churns out a combined output of 114 bhp peak power. Mated to an e-CVT automatic gearbox, the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq promises 27.97 kmpl fuel efficiency, just like the standard Grand Vitara.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: