HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At 10.50 Lakh, Undercuts Grand Vitara By 1.4 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Victoris launched at 10.50 lakh. Check details

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 15 Sept 2025, 18:12 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

The Victoris range starts with LXi variant for the petrol engine option, followed by VXi, ZXi, ZXi(O), ZXi plus and ZXi plus (O), while the CNG powertrain option is only available with the LXi, VXi and ZXi variants.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Maruti Suzuki Victoris is priced between ₹10.50 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Maruti Suzuki Victoris is priced between ₹10.50 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra BE 6 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has been launched with a starting price of 10.50 lakh, ex-showroom, for the petrol variant. Meanwhile, the strong hybrid and the CNG range start at 16.38 lakh and 11.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The Victoris range starts with LXi variant for the petrol engine option, followed by VXi, ZXi, ZXi(O), ZXi plus and ZXi plus (O), while the CNG powertrain option is only available with the LXi, VXi and ZXi variants. The strong hybrid range meanwhile starts with the VXi variant and goes up to the ZXi Plus (O).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Victoris (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.75 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 9.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The petrol range starts at 10.50 lakh and goes up to 17.77 lakh, for the ZXi Plus (O) AT variant. Meanwhile, the four wheel drive option starts at 18.64 lakh and goes up to 19.22 lakh. The CNG lineup meanwhile, starts at 11.50 lakh and goes up to 14.57 lakh, while the strong hybrid variants are priced between 16.38 lakh and 19.99 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris caught your attention? Here's what each variant gets

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Specifications

Similar to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Victoris also gets three powertrain choices - 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 5 speed manual transmission or a 6 speed automatic transmission. Select variant also get the option for a four wheel drive configuration with the petrol engine. Then there is the CNG option which gets powered by the same engine, however misses out on the AT option. Interestingly, the Victoris gets an underbody CNG tank which allows the CNG variants to get the same boot space as the petrol variants.

The strong hybrid engine that is taken from the Grand Vitara now comes with a lithium-ion battery that is being heavily assembled locally. The petrol engine produces 101 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, while with the CNG option, the output drops to 87 bhp and 121 Nm of torque. The strong hybrid powertrain produces 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Exterior

The Victoris SUV introduces a sporty front-end look with a vertical hood and angular LED headlamps linked by a chrome strip stretching across the nose. The Victoris SUV features dual tone 17 inch alloy wheels and has 10 colours, including two new ones: Eternal Blue and Mystic Green.

The rear end includes full-width LED taillamps and a powered, gesture-controlled tailgate. The taillight design is similar to the Maruti Suzuki Swift, albeit with a trendier 3D design.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Interior and features

Maruti Suzuki is providing two interior trim levels for the new SUV, based on the variant desired. The dashboard receives a layered treatment, and occupants are provided with backlit ambient light with 64 colour choices. The Victoris is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and touchscreen infotainment with Alexa built-in and over 35 pre-loaded apps.

This is made possible for OTA (over-the-air) updates and offers Suzuki Connect with more than 60 features. Additional creature comforts include a dual-pane sunroof, PM 2.5 air filter, 8-speaker surround infinity sound with Dolby Atmos. The driver is also pampered with an 8-way powered and ventilated seat.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris scores 5 star crash test safety rating in Global NCAP

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Safety

On the safety front, the Victoris has received a 5-star rating from the Bharat NCAP crash tests as well as Global NCAP. It comes with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection systems, and seat belt reminders as standard. The SUV further features a heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS, which Maruti claims is tuned for Indian roads.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Sept 2025, 18:12 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.