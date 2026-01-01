hamburger icon
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR

4 out of 5
24.90 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV 7XO Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Mileage17 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR

XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR Prices

The XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR, equipped with a Turbo Diesel with CRDe and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹24.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR Mileage

All variants of the XUV 7XO deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR Colours

The XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Desert Myst, Ruby Velvet, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.

XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR Engine and Transmission

The XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 182 bhp @ 3500 rpm and 420 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm of torque.

XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XUV 7XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.34 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs.

XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR Specs & Features

The XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR Price

XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR

₹24.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,000
RTO
2,78,375
Insurance
1,12,395
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,90,270
EMI@53,526/mo
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbo Diesel with CRDe
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
182 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Seats and 3 Rows
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4695 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Height
1755 mm
Width
1890 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
540 Degree Camera (360 Degree with Transparent View)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR EMI
EMI48,173 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,41,243
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,41,243
Interest Amount
6,49,140
Payable Amount
28,90,383

Mahindra XUV 7XO other Variants

XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR

₹15.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,66,000
RTO
1,48,600
Insurance
84,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,99,229
EMI@34,374/mo
XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR

₹17.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,96,000
RTO
1,61,600
Insurance
89,142
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,47,242
EMI@37,555/mo
XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR

Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,02,000
RTO
1,76,200
Insurance
93,230
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,71,930
EMI@40,235/mo
XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR

₹19.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
2,22,125
Insurance
95,042
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,66,667
EMI@42,271/mo
XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR

₹20.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,47,000
RTO
1,90,700
Insurance
98,821
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,37,021
EMI@43,784/mo
XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR

₹20.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,52,000
RTO
1,91,200
Insurance
99,014
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,42,714
EMI@43,906/mo
XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR

₹21.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,94,000
RTO
2,40,250
Insurance
1,00,634
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,35,384
EMI@45,898/mo
XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR

₹21.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
2,40,875
Insurance
1,00,827
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,41,202
EMI@46,023/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR

₹21.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,48,000
RTO
2,00,800
Insurance
1,02,716
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,52,016
EMI@46,255/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR

₹22.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,95,000
RTO
2,52,875
Insurance
1,04,529
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,52,904
EMI@48,424/mo
XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR

₹22.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,97,000
RTO
2,05,700
Insurance
1,04,606
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,07,806
EMI@47,454/mo
XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR

₹23.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,44,000
RTO
2,59,000
Insurance
1,06,418
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,09,918
EMI@49,649/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR

₹23.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,93,000
RTO
2,15,300
Insurance
1,08,308
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,17,108
EMI@49,804/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR

₹24.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,40,000
RTO
2,71,000
Insurance
1,10,120
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,21,620
EMI@52,050/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR

₹25.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,39,000
RTO
2,83,375
Insurance
1,13,938
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,36,813
EMI@54,526/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR

₹25.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,97,000
RTO
2,35,700
Insurance
1,16,174
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,49,374
EMI@54,796/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR

₹25.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,16,000
RTO
2,37,600
Insurance
1,16,907
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,71,007
EMI@55,261/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR

₹26.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,44,000
RTO
2,96,500
Insurance
1,17,987
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,58,987
EMI@57,152/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR

₹26.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,47,000
RTO
2,40,700
Insurance
1,18,103
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,06,303
EMI@56,020/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR

₹27.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,84,000
RTO
3,01,500
Insurance
1,19,529
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,05,529
EMI@58,152/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR

₹27.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,44,000
RTO
3,09,000
Insurance
1,21,843
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,75,343
EMI@59,653/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR

₹27.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,45,000
RTO
2,50,500
Insurance
1,21,882
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,17,882
EMI@58,418/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR

₹27.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,64,000
RTO
2,52,400
Insurance
1,22,614
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,39,514
EMI@58,883/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR

₹28.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,92,000
RTO
3,15,000
Insurance
1,23,694
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,31,194
EMI@60,853/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR

₹28.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,11,000
RTO
3,17,375
Insurance
1,24,427
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,53,302
EMI@61,329/mo
XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR

₹29.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,92,000
RTO
3,27,500
Insurance
1,27,550
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,47,550
EMI@63,354/mo
