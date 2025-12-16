hamburger icon
Mahindra XUV 7XO Front Left Side
Mahindra XUV 7XO Grille
Mahindra XUV 7XO Headlight
Mahindra XUV 7XO Side Mirror Body
Mahindra XUV 7XO Taillight
Mahindra XUV 7XO Wheel
Mahindra XUV 7XO Specifications

Mahindra XUV 7XO is a 6-7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 13,66,000 in India. It is available in 27 variants, 1997 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Mahindra XUV 7XO mileage is 13-17 kmpl.
4 out of 5
13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV 7XO Specs

Mahindra XUV 7XO comes in eleven petrol variant and sixteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a Not Sure Seats and 3 Rows-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage ...Read More

Mahindra XUV 7XO Specifications and Features

AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbo Diesel with CRDe
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1750-2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.57 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
182 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Seating Capacity
Not Sure Seats and 3 Rows
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Height
1755 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
4695 mm
Width
1890 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
540 Degree Camera (360 Degree with Transparent View)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Rear Only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Mahindra XUV 7XO Related News

Mahindra XUV 7XO Variants & Price List

Mahindra XUV 7XO price starts at ₹ 13.66 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 24.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV 7XO comes in 27 variants. Mahindra XUV 7XO's top variant is AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR

13.66 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
14.96 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
16.02 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
16.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
17.47 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
17.52 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
17.94 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
17.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
18.48 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
18.95 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
18.97 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
19.44 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
19.93 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
20.4 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
20.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
21.39 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
21.97 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
22.16 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
22.44 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
22.47 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
22.84 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
23.44 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
23.45 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
23.64 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
23.92 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
24.11 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
24.92 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

