Mahindra XUV 7XO Specifications

Mahindra XUV 7XO comes in eleven petrol variant and sixteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a Not Sure Seats and 3 Rows-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 13-17 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The XUV 7XO measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. The ground clearance of XUV 7XO is 200 mm. A Not Sure Seats and 3 Rows-seat model, Mahindra XUV 7XO sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra XUV 7XO price starts at ₹ 13.66 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 24.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV 7XO comes in 27 variants. Mahindra XUV 7XO's top variant is AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
₹13.66 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.96 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.02 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹17.47 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.52 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹17.94 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹17.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹18.48 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹18.95 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹18.97 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹19.44 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹19.93 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20.4 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹20.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹21.39 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹21.97 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹22.16 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹22.44 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹22.47 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹22.84 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹23.44 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹23.45 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹23.64 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹23.92 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹24.11 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹24.92 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
