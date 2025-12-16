Mahindra XUV 7XO Specifications

Mahindra XUV 7XO comes in eleven petrol variant and sixteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a Not Sure Seats and 3 Rows-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 13-17 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The XUV 7XO measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. The ground clearance of XUV 7XO is 200 mm. A Not Sure Seats and 3 Rows-seat model, Mahindra XUV 7XO sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less