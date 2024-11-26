|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 16.92 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.49 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.81 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.38 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.56 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.62 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.13 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.19 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.78 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 23.35 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.38 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.94 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.54 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.31 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 26.03 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 26.51 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.22 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.79 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 27.83 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 28.28 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 29.01 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 29.02 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 29.26 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 29.60 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 29.83 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 30.82 Lakhs
