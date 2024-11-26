|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.06 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.64 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.98 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.55 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.74 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.80 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.32 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.38 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.97 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 23.55 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.57 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.14 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.74 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.72 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 26.45 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 26.95 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.67 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.90 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 28.25 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 28.29 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 28.74 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 29.49 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 29.50 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 29.73 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 30.08 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 30.32 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 31.32 Lakhs
